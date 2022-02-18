News

WATCH: Biden Says He Was Hospitalized for “Cranial Aneurysms” a Few Years Ago

Howard Roark February 17, 2022 No Comments

In an interesting turn that the mainstream media forgot to report as usual, President Joe Biden says he was hospitalized with aneurysms a few years ago.

Biden while giving a speech a week ago, literally admits that he was hospitalized for aneurysms a few years ago.

BIDEN: “I was hospitalized a long time. I had a couple of years ago… aneurysms”

WATCH:

Reporting on that, the Daily Mail said “That couple years ago was in 1988, when he has surgeries in February and May, to relieve aneurysms on both sides of his brain.

