WATCH: Biden Says He Ran For President For 3 Reasons, He Forgets the Third LOL!

Joe Biden is back with his latest gaffe America, and this one’s one of the best yet. The Commander in Chief says he ran for President for three reasons, yet he just happened to forget the third. We can’t stop laughing.

BIDEN: When I ran for President I said I was running for three reasons. One, to restore the soul of the country — to have some — restore some decency in how we dealt with one another. (Applause.) And two — and two, to rebuild the backbone of the country: hardworking, middle-class folks and working-class folks who built the country.



Folks on Wall Street aren’t bad, but they didn’t build America. The people who work — coming out of this school are the ones who built America. They built America, and they’ve been left behind for much too long.



We’re going to rebuild this economy from the bottom up and the middle out. (Applause.)

WATCH: Joe Biden says he ran for president for three reasons, forgets the third reason pic.twitter.com/gri2oX72BL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 30, 2021

