WATCH: Biden on Hot Mic to Fox News Peter Doocy: “What a Stupid Son of A Bitch”

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy is one of very few that challenge President Biden among the liberal press pool, in fact the other two who did Chanel Rion and Emerald Robinson have been booted from their respective positions and networks for doing so.

Now enter Doocy asking Joe Biden the simplest of questions’ and my oh my did it anger Old Joe.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability …in the midterms?” Doocy could be heard asking.

Biden then could be heard muttering, in a bit of sarcasm, “No, it’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

The reporters had been brought in to catch a portion of the meeting and Biden’s remarks to his Competition Council, an event on Monday that was devoted to discussing ways to reduce costs and boost wages.

Check out Doocy’s appearance on The Five, he has a great sense of humor and humility about him.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...