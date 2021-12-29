WATCH: Biden Laughs & Walks Away When Asked About Covid Deaths, China’s Responsibility

Joe Biden campaigned on having a plan to end covid. He blamed President Trump for how he handled the Chinese virus, non-stop. And yet, more people have died from “covid-related” illnesses (whatever that means, because it’s BS) under Joe than under Trump.

When asked what his responsibility is in the matter, Biden has nothing to say. He literally smiles and walks away when the situation is brought up.

Because that’s what you do when you don’t have a legitimate answer to a legitimate question. You walk away.

REPORTER: “800,000 coronavirus deaths — do you have a statement on your responsibility? And why haven’t you asked China to do more, to be transparent on the origins?”

BIDEN: *smiles, walks away*

WATCH:

REPORTER: “800,000 coronavirus deaths — do you have a statement on your responsibility? And why haven’t you asked China to do more, to be transparent on the origins?”



BIDEN: *smiles, walks away* pic.twitter.com/SGWNuJfdLB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...