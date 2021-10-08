WATCH! Biden Has Major Brain Fart, Turns Into a Statue After He Completely Forgets What He’s Saying (VIDEO)

While speaking with reporters last week, Biden literally freezes like a statue in mid-sentence as he forgets what he’s saying. We’re now sure how we missed this, but we’re passing this clown show onto you now America!

“I was a senator for a long time. I know how legislation gets done,” Biden said as he lost his train of thought.

WATCH:

Biden is clearly not all there. According to Biden, or whichever handler runs his Twitter account, his $3.5 trillion spending package actually costs “zero dollars.”

“My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars,” Biden claimed in a Twitter posts.

How does it cost “zero dollars” you may ask? Because Biden just plans on robbing you, the American taxpayer, to pay for the package which in turn makes it “zero dollars.” Makes total sense!

“My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars,” he tweeted. “Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt.”

Check out what Breitbart reported:

The audacious talking point has raised questions from budget and spending hawks, as Biden’s own budget officials have estimated that his agenda would raise the national debt by nearly $1.4 trillion over ten years, according to the Associated Press.

Although there is not any official text for Biden’s Build Back Better bill, the budget resolution framework (the legislative vehicle for his bill) allows up to $1.75 trillion of new borrowing that is not paid for with more taxes, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The United States has borrowed $6 trillion in just two years to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

…

Biden’s Build Back Better agenda would dramatically increase tax rates on businesses and people making over $400,000 a year so the government can fund subsidized child and elder care, universal pre-K, and two years of free college.

Biden’s agenda will also boost spending on food stamps, housing and green energy subsidies, programs for electric vehicles, and government funded health care.

What are your thoughts America, the show never ends with this guy, or does it ever get started? We’re not sure. Leave your feedback below!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...