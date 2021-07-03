WATCH: Biden Gets Confused and Lost Talking About Victims of the Miami Condo Collapse in Press Conference

It’s becoming a revolving door of embarrassment for most common sense Americans every time that Joe Biden takes to the podium.

As you know by now, there was a horrific condominium that collapsed in Miami, Florida about a week ago, with hundreds missing and 18 or more dead and counting. Joe Biden tried to address the situation to no avail, he’s just unfit for this job folks.

“When I talk to some of the families, some of the people who did escape, who survived, got out, they talked about watching the building collapse and watching as they were in the garage one floor come down, literally the whole floor on top of another floor,” Biden said.

“They know that the chances are, as each day goes by, diminished slightly,” he went on. “But at a minimum, at a minimum, they want to recover the bodies. They want to recover the bodies. There’s a lot of very religious people who were in there. Members of the — the rabbis and the Jewish community were talking about the need to make sure that they recover the body and be able to bury them.”

“Give them and, you know — anyway,” he went on and then stopped to pull a notecard out of his pocket, while he continued to talk. Then, he looked down to finish his train of thought.

“I think they’re very realistic. But I don’t think that that in any way suggests that is to — that we should stop. I think that we should move on, continue to try to recover the bodies.”

Watch the disastrous video below..

