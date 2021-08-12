WATCH: Biden Gets Annoyed When Pressed by CNN’s Collins for Saying that Cuomo Has Done ‘Hell of a Job’

Joe Biden is under fire, and he is not liking the heat America. He’s taking crazy heat from even the liberal press for saying that disgruntled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did a “Hell of a Job.”
To be fair, CBS’s O’Keefe asked Biden about Cuomo’s tenure as governor, not his personal behavior.
“Women should be believed when they make accusations,” Biden said. “That’s one thing. The question is: Did he do a good job on infrastructure. He did.”
“Correct me if I’m wrong,” Biden said to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins. “I was asked a specific question.”
Watch in the following video as President Joe Biden Gets Annoyed When Pressed by CNN’s Collins for Saying that Cuomo Has Done ‘Hell of a Job.’
Watch Below: