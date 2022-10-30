WATCH! Biden Claims America Has 54 States in Latest Babbling Idiotic Speech

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, the blundering dementia ridden Commander in Chief in the White House rifled off something so insane, that we had to run it back a couple of times to make sure he’d really said something this dumb. Yup, he said it.

President Joe Biden made yet another doltish blunder when he spoke in Philadelphia on Friday, claiming that the United States had 54 states, and he’s been to all of them. Dear God, make this ride stop.

The 79-year-old, soon to be 80-year-old frail and confused President garbled the remarks on how his administration has improved healthcare and mistakenly said “we went to 54 states” to stop pharmaceutical companies from driving up drug prices.

“And, by the way, if they do, that means — not a joke, everybody; that’s why we defeated it in 2018 when they tried to do it. We went to 54 states,’ Biden said. ‘The reason is people didn’t realize that the only reason anybody who has a pre-existing condition can get healthcare is because of that Affordable Care Act.”

The addition of 4 new states that don’t exist is par for the course of this president saying things that just didn’t happen, or don’t exist.

Despite the fact he can’t even remember how many states are in America, he says he’s running for a second term in 2024. God Help Us All.

His presidency is so bad, that not a single Democrat interviewed in 2022 has said they would back him, they just dodge and avoid the questions with a “we’ll see what happens then, I don’t want to comment on 2024 right now.”

The President was joined by the also often confused Vice President Kamala Harris, and the even equally as confused as himself Senate candidate and barely functioning John Fetterman.

The fact that anyone regardless of politics could vote for Fetterman over Oz is astounding. Oz isn’t perfect, in fact he sucks. But at least he can walk, complete sentences, and knows where he is.

“So I may not say everything perfectly sometimes, but I’ll always do the right thing if you send me to Washington, D.C.” Fetterman said.

Yes folks, that’s literally the campaign pitch for these mental midgets. They think you’re stupid, and most Democrats are. Watch the video below.

