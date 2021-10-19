WATCH! Biden Caught in D.C. Restaurant Without Mask, Rules for Thee, Not For Me… (Video)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were seen walking through a ritzy Washington, D.C. restaurant maskless on Saturday evening, as if no one would be watching or paying attention.​



Photographers discovered the two, along with masked Secret Service personnel, defying an indoor mask mandate, in order to dine at the upscale Georgetown’s Fiola Mare. This was in direct violation of the district’s mask mandate, although it hasn’t been respected by its own author, Mayor Muriel Bowser.



Masks have been mandatory in the nation’s capital this year since Mayor Bower (D) imposed a mandate in July. Citing the mandate on its website, Fiola Mare notes, “Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are require to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding.”



President Biden won’t face a single consequence for his negligence because, as we’ve learned over and over again this past year and a half, the only people who are required to follow the rules are the people who aren’t important enough to break them. Biden did not have to wear a mask, but his Secret Service agents did. Celebrities at the Met Gala didn’t have to wear masks, but the servers who waited on their tables did. A-list actors at the Emmy Awards ceremony didn’t have to wear masks, but the photographers taking their pictures did.

At what point do everyday citizens decide that enough is enough? Although, in some states their citizns have already done that, and are standing up.



If the president can’t be bothered to abide by Washington D.C.’s restrictions, why should anyone else?

Business owners ought to stop enforcing rules that clearly only apply to little people. If government officials object, tell them you’re just following President Biden’s example.



Our appreciation to the Washington Examiner and Mediaite for contents in this story.

