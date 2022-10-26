News

WATCH! Biden Brags He Got Student Loan Bailout Passed ‘By A Vote or Two’ When It’s an Executive Order an Never Been Voted On

On Sunday evening, while doing an interview with a Now This News forum, President Joe Biden falsely said he passed his much-publicized student loan bailout package by a “vote or two” even though Congress has not yet voted on it.

President Biden’s plan would essentially give up to $20,000 in student loan cancellation to Americans earning less than $125,000 a year if they received Pell Grants and up to $10,000 in cancellation of debt if they do not receive Pell Grants.

In a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found that a majority of Americans would not vote for candidates who support the student loan cancellation plan, in the upcoming midterms.

Breitbart News reported the result of the survey: Overall, 55.6% indicated they are less likely to support a candidate who supports Biden’s plan … Of those who said they are less likely to vote for a political candidate who supports Biden’s plan, 49% said they are “much less likely,” and 6.6% said they are “somewhat less likely.” However, 44.4% said they are “more likely” to offer their support to a candidate who supports the plan.

Opinions are divided along party lines, as the overwhelming majority of Democrats, 89.4% said they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports Biden’s plan. However, 88.5% of Republicans said they are less likely, and 53.9% of independents feel the same way.

A recent poll from The Economist/YouGov also found, that roughly 50% of Americans agree that student load forgiveness would be unfair to those who did not attend college, with even more agreeing that it would be unfair to those who paid off their loans.

The president’s bizarre statement represents just one more in an ever-increasing list of bizarre moments, this one coming within days of him appearing to fall asleep mid-interview.

