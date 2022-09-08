News

WATCH: Bears Caught ‘Dancing’ in Driveway of Florida Home in Viral Video

Matt Couch September 7, 2022 No Comments

It’s not often that you get to see bears in your driveway, it’s even stranger when they dance in your driveway. But that’s exactly what a Florida home owners security camera’s uncovered.

These guys were literally dancing in the driveway.

Two black bears were recently caught having the time of their lives in the driveway of a Florida couples home in Naples.

Check it out below!

WATCH:

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments