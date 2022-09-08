WATCH: Bears Caught ‘Dancing’ in Driveway of Florida Home in Viral Video

It’s not often that you get to see bears in your driveway, it’s even stranger when they dance in your driveway. But that’s exactly what a Florida home owners security camera’s uncovered.

These guys were literally dancing in the driveway.

Two black bears were recently caught having the time of their lives in the driveway of a Florida couples home in Naples.

Check it out below!

WATCH:

