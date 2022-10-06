WATCH! Bear Stealing Amazon Package off Front Porch Caught on Camera

It’s not often that you catch an animal stealing something off a front porch as lucrative as a Chewy’s package for pets, but when it’s a wild bear that does it, that makes it extra special.

The doorbell camera is this home caught the culprit or bear if you will in the act as he stole the package and drug it away into the nearby woods LOL!

Check it out below, and who says Yogi and Boo Boo don’t exist in real life?

WATCH:

I swear a bear stole my Amazon delivery…no I haven’t been drinking! 😳🤣🐻📦 pic.twitter.com/B7xJkvy8nK — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) October 6, 2022

