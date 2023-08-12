WATCH: Bear Crashes Colorado Couples Wedding (VIDEO INSIDE)

A Colorado couple exchanged vows amidst a memorable wedding that saw them facing heavy rain during their ceremony and an unexpected guest crashing their reception – a bear with an appetite for desserts.

Cailyn McRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez, who had been sweethearts since high school when they collaborated on a biotech project, chose to tie the knot in the mountains on the outskirts of Boulder. The location was chosen because of its deep connection to nature, according to Brandon Martinez.

The couple’s special day, however, was marked by the dramatic interference of Mother Nature. As they were about to say their vows, heavy rain poured down, soaking not only the couple but also their guests. Despite the unexpected downpour, both Cailyn McRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez found the experience exhilarating.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. Just as the dancing commenced at their reception, an uninvited guest made its appearance – a bear. The bear boldly approached the dessert table and helped itself to some treats, leaving a lasting memory for all in attendance.

Brandon Martinez humorously noted, “It’s not too often you go in to your dessert table and see a bear crashing it and eating all of it.”

Cailyn McRossie-Martinez added, “Of course, this is happening. You know, a monsoon to go with the bear. I mean, it just makes perfect sense, the perfect Colorado wedding.”

While the bear indulged in lemon bars and cannoli – the couple’s anticipated dessert – security personnel managed to shoo it away without any harm to the attendees. The unexpected turn of events brought a sense of humor to the occasion.

“This takes the cake. Literally, this takes the cake,” Cailyn McRossie-Martinez humorously remarked.

Reflecting on their eventful wedding, the couple saw it as an important life lesson in marriage – a reminder to adapt to unforeseen circumstances and face challenges together.

“Life doesn’t always go to plan, but it’s how you get through it together,” Cailyn McRossie-Martinez concluded.

