WATCH: Bath and Body Works Employees Attack Customers Over Social Distancing in Scottsdale, Arizona (RAW VIDEO)

What you are about to see in the below video is disturbing. A Bath and Body works employee clearly attacks a customer for not distancing enough, according to what claims are being made. Is this what America has came to? Attacking someone because they are standing to close in your checkout line?

This is completely unacceptable, and the company has yet to make a statement on it.

It’s not okay for you to attack a customer in line because you don’t agree with how close they are standing and have fallen for the idiocy of mask mandates across the nation. My question is, why aren’t these employees being terminated and why aren’t they being sued yet?

It’s so insane that police aren’t even looking at the employees, they’re threatening to prosecute the customers? Wait, what? You can watch the video and see that the employee is the one who clearly started the fight.

Why isn’t this being reported accurately by the mainstream media? Why is it that it’s always those who support the Democrat agenda that get off without any charges?

Scottsdale, Arizona police claim that the fight had nothing to do with race or Covid-19, or masks.

But wait, here’s the local news in Arizona trying to claim that a racial slur was uttered, you know because that allows you to physically harm someone. There’s zero evidence according to the police to show this was racially motivated according to police, but the supposed victim is now claiming the woman in the black and white dress called her a “Karen.”

Now a local news reporter is saying that the “victim” says she was called the “N” word. No one believes this, this is just an attempt to not be sued or fired for assaulting one of your customers. When will Americans stop cowering to this politically correct garbage?

What do you think America?

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...