This is AWESOME! Watch as the Australian Swim Coach goes absolutely bonkers when his athlete wins the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

While Leftist athletes in the US are worried about being woke, clearly other nations care more about winning.

This is the reason why we love sports, we need more of this, more passion, less politics.

WATCH:

More of this from American athletes and coaches please..

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...