WATCH! Attorney Robert Barnes UNLOADS with Facts on Election and Audits

This might be the best and most informative video that you will watch today. Attorney Robert Barnes unloads on Mike Lindell, and countless others who continue to claim the election can be overturned.

Now before you attack Barnes, realize he’s a Trump supporter, he won millions betting that Trump would win the election 2016.

Barnes is a realist, and he’s right. The election isn’t going to be overturned. But Barnes take that we can use the audits as positive and a blue print for what needs to be fixed moving forward, is absolutely right.

Watch the full video, it’s something everyone in our movement needs to watch.

1/ Lindells cyber symposium is going to be very interesting… this is @barnes_law take on the whole Lindell (evidence) situation. 😬 pic.twitter.com/P406224qRE — Riley (@AmericanREI5) August 2, 2021

