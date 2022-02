New video has emerged from a Ukrainian Border Guard station showing Belarus and Russian tanks rolling into the Ukraine from Belarus which borders the Ukraine in the north.

You can see the video below that was sent into multiple media outlets.

WATCH:

NOW: Ukrainian Border Guard video, obtained by CNN, shows military tanks rolling into Ukraine from Belarus which borders Ukraine in the north. pic.twitter.com/aTrzvjylB1 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 24, 2022

This is moving fast and developing fast. We’ll continue to update The DC Patriot with multiple articles and updates as the situation continues.

1 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...