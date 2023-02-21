News

WATCH as SHOCKING Video Shows Someone Falling Out of Air Force One After it Lands in Poland

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

A video has surfaced from the foreign media in Poland as Joe Biden’s avoid America’s problems and head to Europe tour continues.

Our good friend Collin Rugg shared the video, and it’s quite startling.

As you can see from the video, someone takes one hell fo a fall down the stairs of Air Force One.

Before you say “that isn’t Air Force One” please note that CBS News Reported that Biden took a smaller plane during his trip to the Ukraine, and we believe this is it.

The video speaks volumes, who is this that fell out of this plane?

Watch for yourself below

WATCH:

All of our Conspiracy Theories have came true, how about yours? Get the New PHD in Conspiracy Theories T-Shirt today!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

JUST IN: New York Young Republicans Club SUSPENDS Project Veritas Board Member Matthew Tyrmand from his Role on their Board Pending Outcome of Internal Investigation

Steve Bannon UNLOADS on Project Veritas Board of Directors ‘Dead to Us, Never Come Back’ and ‘James O’Keefe is a National Treasure’ (VIDEO)

BREAKING: Hazmat Crews Dispatched to Scene of Union Pacific Coal Train Derailment in Nebraska [VIDEO]

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
1 hour ago

I recently received my 3rd online check for $21,850 which I earned doing an extremely simple and easy occupation online. This online activity is amazing and the regular acquisitions oq270 from it are just great. Online according to the subtleties referenced
on this web page……… http://worksociety12.blogspot.com

0
Reply