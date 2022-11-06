WATCH as MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Shockingly Says Katie Hobbs Has Conceded the State of Arizona to Kari Lake [VIDEO INSIDE]

A powerful statement from one of those who hates the American First movement, MSNBC’s host of Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough.

You can’t make this up, this is stunning coming from Scarborough.

“You look at Katie Hobbs out in Arizona, it’s still one of the most confounding things to me that she’s ceded the entire state to Kari Lake. She has ceded the entire state to Kari Lake, saying ‘it’s your state I’m afraid of a microphone, I’m afraid of lights, I’m afraid to hear my own voice, I’m afraid to talk to reporters’ you’re kind of wondering if Arizona voters are saying ‘We’re afraid to have her be our Governor'”

Watch the video below, WOW!

