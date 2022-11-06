News

WATCH as MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Shockingly Says Katie Hobbs Has Conceded the State of Arizona to Kari Lake [VIDEO INSIDE]

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

A powerful statement from one of those who hates the American First movement, MSNBC’s host of Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough.

You can’t make this up, this is stunning coming from Scarborough.

“You look at Katie Hobbs out in Arizona, it’s still one of the most confounding things to me that she’s ceded the entire state to Kari Lake. She has ceded the entire state to Kari Lake, saying ‘it’s your state I’m afraid of a microphone, I’m afraid of lights, I’m afraid to hear my own voice, I’m afraid to talk to reporters’ you’re kind of wondering if Arizona voters are saying ‘We’re afraid to have her be our Governor'”

Watch the video below, WOW!

WATCH:

a

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

JUST IN: Envelopes Filled With Suspicious White Powder and ‘Threats’ Sent to Kari Lake’s Campaign Headquarters, Phoenix Police, FBI Investigating

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Says the Word ‘Inflation’ Was Taught to Americans by Republicans and No One Uses It or Really Knows What it Means.. [VIDEO INSIDE]

NO WINNER! Powerball Reaches RECORD $1.9 Billion and Counting for Massive Monday Drawing

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
1 hour ago

Consistently made over $26,000 in extra income from home with the benefit of smooth playback and sticky online interest. |E30? I actually made $18,636 with this perfect home income. Everyone can now without a doubt.

make extra money online by using—— http://incomeday24.blogspot.com

0
Reply