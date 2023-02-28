WATCH as Moronic NATO Leaders Say They Want to Allow Ukraine to Join – Infuriating Russia and China

As the saga between Russia and the Ukraine continues, as the leaders of NATO are now saying they plan to admit and invite the Ukraine into NATO.

That’s right, the Ukraine has sought to join the US-led military alliance for years, and the moronic Nato Secretary General Jens Stolgenberg with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki.

“Nato allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland’s capital, Helsinki.

“What is at issue now is that Ukraine can prevail as a sovereign independent nation.”

When the war ends, “we need to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself,” Stoltenberg said, during a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

“President Putin cannot continue to attack neighbors. He wants to control Ukraine and he is not planning for peace, he is planning for more war,” he is quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

Now Finland’s parliament is due to start debating a bill to speed up the country’s bid to join Nato, also a deal breaker for the Russians as they don’t want to be surrounded by Nations who are against them, and a vote is expected on Wednesday.

The world’s leaders are doing everything they can to agitate and piss of one of the biggest military powers in the world, and one has to ask the question, “why?”

Both Turkey and Hungary have not agreed to the Finnish and Swedish bids to join the defensive bloc, both are strong allies to the Russians, even though they are Nato members.

Turkey’s government says both Sweden and Finland are harboring Turkish citizens who they say are “terrorists” and they are demanding they be extradited.

Watch the video below of Nato pushing us further and further into chaos.

WATCH:

These useful idiots claim the Ukraine will become a member of NATO which will infuriate Putin and the Chinese..



We need to stop funding this proxy war now!!!!pic.twitter.com/qv0AmejK9Q — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 28, 2023

