Massive dust storms swept through parts of Colorado, Kansas, and Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon and evening as the Midwest was battered by severe weather and tornado warnings.

Many compared it to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.

WATCH THE CLIPS BELOW:

"DUST BOWL 2021" This video from Main Street in Elkhart, Kan. is just one example of the severe conditions wind and dust are creating across Kansas. https://t.co/RaVNioniQB #kwch12 #storm12 #kswx pic.twitter.com/n2QJdzX0RJ — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) December 15, 2021

Family heading back to KC from Denver

Western Kansas on I-70 pic.twitter.com/ixwzbiqB63 — Greg Thomas (@greg80795608) December 15, 2021

_||~🇺🇸 BREAKING: Dust storm with zero visibility approaching the city of Pueblo, #Colorado



📌#Boulder l #Colorado



Police are urging drivers to avoid roadways until further notice. Winds are being recorded in excess of 80 MPH.

A #DustStorm Warning pic.twitter.com/IcrIlWVWoA — A Deniz Engelhardt (@EngelhardtDeniz) December 15, 2021

Dust storm in Turpin, OK pic.twitter.com/HGOgo2zXmH — Gerald LeRoy ❄️⛄️ (@GeraldLeroy6) December 15, 2021

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...