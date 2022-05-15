WATCH! Arkansas Baseball Fan Catches Wild Raccoon During Razorbacks vs Vanderbilt Game

In one of the most Arkansas and shocking things you’ll ever see in sports, an Arkansas fan caught a wild raccoon that made his way into Baum Stadium on Friday night, being a menace and scavenging as only raccoon’s can.

That’s right, this isn’t satire, we’ve got the video to prove it. Arkansas was taking on Vanderbilt on Friday night in an SEC series clash between two of College Baseball Titans. The sold out stadium seemed to be the perfect snacking spot for this little fellow.

Note to those watching, Raccoons are not near as friendly as Davey Crockett made them out to be. This guy is spazzing out and going completely ape like he wants to eat your face.

WATCH!

