News

WATCH Arizona Election Trial Lake vs Hobbs DAY 2 LIVE

- by Patriot Staff - Leave a Comment

Watch the Kari Lake vs Katie Hobbs Arizona election trial LIVE right here at The DC Patriot.

Katie Hobbs the Secretary of State who refused to recuse herself in the Gubernatorial election in Arizona despite being the person that certifies a highly contested election is on the hot seat this week as Kari Lake and her legal team have been granted a trial to prove their case by a federal judge.

We’ve included a few clips from yesterdays trial day, and we hope you’ll follow this closely. Arizonans and Americans need to see his first hand!

Watch Roving Attorney describes chaos throughout Maricopa County on Election Day. Reports significant problems in six out of 10 locations he visited.

You can watch it all LIVE again today at the below:

WATCH:

1776 Original 13 Stars Long Sleeve Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

WATCH: Tyrannical British Police Arrest Woman in UK for Silently Praying

Did the Far Left New York Times Publish a Crossword Puzzle Resembling a Nazi Swastika on the First Day of Hanukkah?

Arkansas Freshman and Projected Lottery Pick Nick Smith Jr. Out Indefinitely with Knee Injury

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments