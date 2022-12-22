WATCH Arizona Election Trial Lake vs Hobbs DAY 2 LIVE

Watch the Kari Lake vs Katie Hobbs Arizona election trial LIVE right here at The DC Patriot.

Katie Hobbs the Secretary of State who refused to recuse herself in the Gubernatorial election in Arizona despite being the person that certifies a highly contested election is on the hot seat this week as Kari Lake and her legal team have been granted a trial to prove their case by a federal judge.

We’ve included a few clips from yesterdays trial day, and we hope you’ll follow this closely. Arizonans and Americans need to see his first hand!

Watch Roving Attorney describes chaos throughout Maricopa County on Election Day. Reports significant problems in six out of 10 locations he visited.

You can watch it all LIVE again today at the below:

WATCH:

