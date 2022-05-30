WATCH: AOC Says White Supremacists Commit Vast Majority of ‘Domestic Terrorism’ by Far

AOC is at it again, this time saying yet another ridiculous and moronic comment claiming that white supremacists are the cause of the majority of domestic terrorism by far.

No one is standing up for white supremacists but it’s yet another attack on the race war the left is trying to push in America.

She used it to bring up the latest mass shooting in Ulvade, Texas, even though the shooter was Hispanic.

AOC made the remarks after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot 21 people, including 19 children at a Texas elementary school in a Hispanic community.

225 people have been killed in Chicago this year and AOC doesn’t care about the victims.

AOC of course attacks white males, but fails to mention that Blacks make up more than 55% of every murder in America. Strange, isn’t it? Then you add the other Demographics of Whites, Asians, Hispanics, and others, it’s alarming that she could have came to this delusional conclusion.

WATCH:

Rep. @AOC: White supremacists commit the vast majority of “domestic terrorism … by far! By far! It’s not even close … look at the numbers!” pic.twitter.com/DPRxgogQNG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2022

