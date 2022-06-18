WATCH: AOC Refuses to Say If She Will Endorse Biden in 2024 for President as Brandon Claims He’s Running for Re-Election

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), better known as AOC, usually doesn’t want to discuss anything that takes attention away from herself. So, it was not a surprise when asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday, if she would support Biden in 2024, AOC refused to do so.

As you can hear, AOC did not say that she would refuse to back Biden should he run again in 2024, she was extremely non-committal, answering “If the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean, first of all, I’m focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022. So, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but I think if the president has a vision and that’s something we’re all certainly willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”

Bash then responded to AOC saying, “That was not a yes,” at which point AOC refused to back down and instead reiterated her viewpoint that she might support Biden when it gets closer to 2024 but isn’t willing to right now.

In her answer to Bash AOC said, “I believe that the president has been doing a very good job so far. And should he run again we’ll take a look at it. But right now, we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election.”

AOC’s refusal to be a team player and back Biden publicly regardless of what she really thinks should come as no surprise, as AOC has recently proven herself anything other than a team player for the Democrats when it comes to dealing with controversial issues.

An example, in a recent rant about Democrats not using the term “latinx,” AOC specifically attacked those that don’t use it because it’s unpopular, saying that what is good for the party shouldn’t matter.

AOC’s comment at the time, “I also have a mini-rant about this because there are some politicians, including Democratic politicians, that rail against term ‘Latinx.’ And they’re like, ‘this is so bad, this is so bad for the party,’ like blah blah blah.”

And it’s almost like it hasn’t struck some of these folks that another person’s identity is not about your reelection prospects.

Based on that, it would seem unlikely that the socialist congresswoman from New York will back Biden even in2024, unless he tacks even more to the left, as she seems to prefer wokeness to reality.

That is somewhat different, however, than what she said in 2020 when asked if she would back Biden after he beat out Bernie for the nomination. AOC said at the time, “For a lot communities, this is an issue of life or death. We’ve had kids in cages, we’ve had a pandemic response that happened way too late, that has cost us lives, we have people that don’t have access to critical care that they need. I think it’s really important that we rally behind our Democratic nominee in November.”

So, perhaps she’ll change her tune as things get closer to actually mattering, though for now it’s fun to watch her focus on fighting her own party and push things toward the unpopular, radical left.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...