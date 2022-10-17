WATCH! AOC Heckled and Shut Down by Protestors in Her New York City District

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), the Democratic New York Representative, hot heckled and shut down by some protestors in New York City on Wednesday evening. The hecklers were not happy with her voting record inCongress telling her she ‘ran as an outsider but became Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s puppet.

One protestor said, “None of this matters unless there’s nuclear war, which you voted to send arms and weapons to Ukraine. You ran as an outsider, yet you’ve been voting to start this war in Ukraine. (see Video Below)

“You’re voting to start a third nuclear war with Russia and China. Why are you playing with the lives of American citizens? Tulsi Gabbard has shown guts where you’ve shown cowardice.”

“I believe in you, and you became the very thing you sought to fight against.”

“That’s what you’ve become. You are the establishment.”

When Tulsi Gabbard denounced the Democratic Party she said, “The pro-war Democratic party has led us to the brink of nuclear war. The party is led by warmongers who are firmly in the grips of the military industrial complex, and don’t know or care about the cost of war, or who pays the price.

My friend @Noggatone and I confronted Congresswoman @AOC on her support for Nuclear War and Ukrainian Nazis. I call her out for being a coward in the face of the party that will push us all into Nuclear war right now. Will she stand up like @TulsiGabbard and fight for peace? pic.twitter.com/aQiQvQSWIN — Jose Vega – Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) October 13, 2022

“President Biden and the Democratic party elite have pushed us to the precipice of nuclear war, risking starting WWWIII and destroying the world as we know it.

“This is the most urgent existential threat we face.

“I ran for President in 2020 because I knew that this is where we were headed.

“All the signs were there.

“I raised this issue every day during the campaign, and on the national debate stage.

“But politicians and the media ignored it. They didn’t care then, and they don’t care now.

“Obviously, I didn’t win that election, and don’t have the power to do what is necessary to prevent it.

AOC, 12/2020, on Antifa activists menacing politicians in public: Activists *should* be impolite. "The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable."



AOC, last night, to protesters confronting her for funding Biden's proxy war: I won't answer you! "You're being ruude!" https://t.co/iuy4GYOLdY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 13, 2022

“President Biden and Congress do. But they irresponsibly refuse to use that power to protect the safety of our country, the American people, and the world from the devastation of a nuclear holocaust.

“To protect our loved ones, our children, our world, I’m calling upon the American people to join me in standing up to these cowardly politicians now.

“This may be our last change to do so,” Gabbard wrote.

