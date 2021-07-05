WATCH! Antifa Angering the Mexican Mafia, Must Watch Video, This is INSANE!

What you are about witness is humorous, and insane at the same time. Yes, Antifa, the Domestic Terrorist group that attacks old people in wheelchairs is now angering the Mexican Mafia.

From the tattoos, it looks to be a member of Avenidas aka AVE’s. If that’s so, the gang is under the direct control of the Mexican Mafia in Los Angeles. Antifa even trying to start problems with this group is absolutely moronic. This is a death sentence.

Watch the full video below and decide for yourself.

angering the mexican mafia is really not a war antifa wants to start. i mean i kind of want them to try it, but that’s different pic.twitter.com/6cSiZoJG99 — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 4, 2021

What are your thoughts America?

