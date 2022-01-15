WATCH: Another Biden Gaff as He Calls VP Harris ‘President Harris’ Yet Again..

On Tuesday President Biden and Vice President Harris were in Atlanta to speak on voting rights. Biden’s speech was stressing the need to Democratic lawmakers to reform Senate rules and even eliminate the filibuster in order to pass his voting rights agenda.



In his speech to Democratic leaders, at Spelman College, a private, historically Black, women’s liberal arts college, and part of the Atlanta university, President Joe Biden, while delivering remarks about voting rights to students, referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”



The President told his listeners, “Last week, President Harris and I stood in the United States Capitol to observe one of those before and after moments in American history,” referencing the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021.



Unfortunately for the President, this is not the first time he has referred to Harris as ‘President.” Back in December, Biden referred to Harris as “President Harris” while delivering remarks at South Carolina State University’s graduation ceremony, in Orangeburg, S.C., Biden said during his speech, “All kidding aside, of course, President Harris is a proud Howard alum.”



Prior to that in March of 2021, while speaking at the White House he referred to Harris as “President Harris.” Before that, in September 2020, Senator Biden called his then-potential White House team the “Harris-Biden” administration during a speaking event in Tampa, Florida.



With all of these gaffs about Harris being President, it sure makes one wonder if Joe Biden knows he is President.

