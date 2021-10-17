WATCH: AMTRAK TRAIN COLLIDES WITH TRACTOR TRAILER RIG STUCK ON TRACKS IN OKLAHOMA​ (Video)

An Amtrak train near Thackerville, Oklahoma was unable to avoid crashing through a tractor trailer rig stuck on the tracks around 7:00 pm local time Friday. Thackerville is located near the Oklahoma and Texas state line.



Minutes before Amtrak Train 822, which operates daily between Ft. Worth, Texas and Oklahoma City was scheduled to pass through the crossing on the BNSF Railway, a car hauler tractor trailer rig got stuck on the tracks, Love County Sheriff Grisham told ABC News.



“The tracks are built up a little bit higher at that crossing, Grisham said. “He had a lot of cars on the trailer. When he tried to cross over the tracks, the trailer high-centered on the tracks, causing the rig to get stuck.”



The train was heading from Ft. Worth, Texas to Oklahoma City when the collision occurred, with 110 passengers and crew members on the train when the crash occurred. There were also five people aboard who received minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to Grisham.



A bystander who captured the video of the collision called 911, according to the sheriff. Authorities attempted to contact the railroad network operator, but the train couldn’t be stopped in time, the Sheriff added.





The video showed the railroad crossing gates partially lowered, unable to move past the cars on the upper deck of the double-decker car hauler trailer. The train’s horn blared before the locomotive collided with the trailer, sending debris on both sided of the crossing.



The driver and his dog were shaken up but uninjured in the collision, the sheriff’s office related. All patients involved in the incident have been treated and released, a spokesperson for the hospitals told ABC News Saturday afternoon.



“This train was canceled north of the incident scene and northbound customers were provide substitute transportation,” Amtrak said in a statement.



The site was cleared early Saturday morning and we have resumed operations through the area,” the railroad operator, BNSF said.



A traffic investigation is underway by local and state authorities, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...