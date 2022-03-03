WATCH! Amazing New Video Shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Telling Florida College Students to ‘Take Off Those Masks’ and to ‘Stop with this Covid Theater’

An amazing new video has emerged from America’s governor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis walking int to speak with USF (University of South Florida) students, loses it when he sees students lined up wearing masks behind where he is slated to speak.

“You do not have to wear those masks, I mean please take those off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything, and we’ve got to stop with this Covid theater. So, if you want to wear it fine, but this is ridiculous.”

There’s a reason why many want DeSantis to run for President, he says it like it is, and he’s called out Covid from the get go. Check out the video below.

WATCH:

I like Ron DeSantis a lot more than Trump.

pic.twitter.com/TgMVZsgilR — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) March 2, 2022

