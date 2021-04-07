WATCH! Alex Jones Stops Car After Witnessing Migrant Children Being Stuffed in Back

A disturbing scene as Info Wars founder and controversial Alex Jones is seen stopping a vehicle trying to flee while covering the border crisis on the southern border.

While reporting on the border crisis, Jones and his crew witnessed a man shoving several very young children into the luggage compartment of the back of his vehicle.

According to Infowars, these children were being taken “from the dirt floor child camp under the International Bridge in McAllen, Texas,” to a processing camp in Donna, Texas.

Migrants are then processed and moved to a COVID-19 processing center in downtown McAllen, then they are brought to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

“When the crew was walking to the Christian Charity center near the bus station, they witnessed five children and an adult exiting the center and being loaded in a hatch back car,” Infowars reports. “Three of these children were loaded into the luggage compartment where no seat belts were present. This video picks up where the crew sprung into action.”

MCALLEN TX: Upon my arrival to a Catholic Charity assisting migrants, (Catholic Charities RGV) I discovered one of their “staff” stuffing children into the back seat of a car without any seats, seatbelts or car seats. The man refused to identify himself. This has gone too far. pic.twitter.com/zICkr8g1UX — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 6, 2021

If you or I ran around with kids in the back of our car without seatbelts, we would be arrested. Drew Hernandez unloads on these clowns. Well done to the Infowars crew!

4.3 7 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...