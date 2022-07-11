WATCH! 4Chan Allegedly Hacks Hunter Biden’s iCloud Data: New Video Shows Him Arguing With Hooker Over How Much Crack He Has

Our friend Benny Johnson is fearless, and as you may have heard, Hunter Biden’s cell phone is now running wild on the internet like Hulkamania. Sorry for the Hulk Hogan reference, kind of.

Members of the 4chan community have allegedly hacked Hunter Biden’s iCloud backup data by cracking his iPhone’s password on Saturday night.

So apparently a group at 4chan has allegedly hacked and has released the backup’s of Hunter Biden’s iPhones to the internet. Or iCloud data as it’s called. Is it China? is it hackers? Not really sure at this point, but it’s out there like R-Kelly on prom night, and it’s going to be hard to get it back in the box now.

4chan has apparently cracked Hunter Biden’s iPhone backup password and are leaking everything — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 10, 2022

The Gazette reports that 4chan users were rapidly posting the alleged contents of Hunter’s iCloud account to the forum on Saturday night. Site administrators were rushing to take down or archive the posts as quickly as they went up.

Posobiec wrote, “4chan has already created torrents for the Hunter Biden iPhone and iCloud backups and are now seeding them. That means even if 4chan gets shut down the copies will still be out there.”

4chan has already created torrents for the Hunter Biden iPhone and iCloud backups and are now seeding them. That means even if 4chan gets shut down the copies will still be out there — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 10, 2022

You can watch the leaked video shared by Benny Johnson on Twitter below of Hunter arguing with a hooker over how much crack he has.

Hunter Biden arguing with a hooker about how much crack he has pic.twitter.com/LFgbYeBw5c — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 10, 2022

This is a developing story.

