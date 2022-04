Matt Couch and Chase Geiser set down for another hilarious and informative edition of ’30 Minutes of Heaven’ on Thursday, and its’ a show you don’t want to miss.

The two discussed the Hunter Biden laptop, a federal judge over-ruling prosecutors and the FBI and acquitting a man arrested on January 6th completely changing the narrative, trivia questions, and more.

Check out the show!

WATCH:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...