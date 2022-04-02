News

WATCH: ’30 Minutes of Heaven’ with Matt Couch and Chase Geiser 3.31.22 Edition (M-F 4:15 EST Daily)

Patriot Staff April 2, 2022 No Comments

’30 Minutes of Heaven’ on Thursday was full of laughs and trivia as hosts Matt Couch and Chase Geiser give you a no holds barred, humorous, and crazy look at politics, news, and life in general.

Check out the latest episode below on Rumble.

WATCH:

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments