WATCH! 12-Year-Old Boy Robs Gas Station With Gun, Firing Round Above Clerks Head

How’s America doing? Not great: now things have decayed to the point where a 12-year-old kid drew a handgun in a convenience store in Hartford Michigan on June 1, aimed it at the clerk, demanded she put money in the bag, and then fired into the air. All while the bystander behind him did nothing.

The decaying American society is under attack, and this kid needs his ass kicked by his parents about 17 different ways. The lack of discipline and give a damn from worthless parents in America is causing this nonsensical idiocy.

Watch below, you won’t believe what you see from a 12-year-old boy.

As you can see in the video, the kid walks up to the counter with his backpack like a normal person before drawing it, holding out the open backpack, and demanding that the store clerk fill it with cash, sounding like a pre-pubescent desperado in saying “put the money in the bag.”

The clerk said, “As he was walking up, he pulled the gun out of his pocket and put the bag on the counter at the same time and told me, ‘Give me all your money.” I asked him, “Are you serious?” and he said, “Yes, and he fired a round.” He then said, “Put all your money in my bag.”

She then filled the bag with thousands of dollars and told him to get out, which he did, making off with the bundles of cash.

She also commented on the youth of the suspect in her 911 call saying “it was a kid! It was just a little boy with a black bag! He was just a little boy. He was probably like, I don’t know, like maybe 10? Ten or eleven?” She can be heard telling the 911 dispatcher. “He was so young. I didn’t know, I thought he was (expletive) with me.”

But the 12-year-old did not get far. Several law enforcement agencies responded and the boy was found a block or two away in a parking lot behind some businesses, said Prince. Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran arrested the boy.

“We had units on scene probably within 90 seconds of the dispatch,” said Prince. “I’ve got to credit all the help that we had. We had help from the Pokagon Tribal Police and the Van Buren County Sheriff Department. All arrived really quick and was able to keep the suspect contained.”

Hartford Lt. Mike Prince says the 12-year-old boy went to school Wednesday and had apparently talked with a classmate about the least secure gas station in town. When the boy got home from school, he changed clothes, got into a parent’s gun safe and retrieved a 9mm handgun with two loaded magazines.

“He told us he didn’t do it for the money. He said he would’ve thrown the money into the sewer. He wouldn’t give us an explanation why he did it,” Price added. Lt. Price, commented, “She (the store clerk) was afraid she wasn’t going to see her kids anymore. Every day I’m seeing something new at this job. I’ve been a full-time police officer for 38 years, What really flabbergasted me is that he showed no emotion.



The boy’s loaded handgun and all the money were recovered, Prince said. The 12-year-old was taken to the Allegan County Juvenile Center.



So that is where America is right now. Praying for your children while you discipline them is the answer.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...