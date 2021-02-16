WASTEFUL IDIOTS: Pelosi Announces Independent 9/11 Style Commission for Capitol Incident

This should come as no shock to tax paying Americans and hard working blue collar folks, but they are about to waste millions more of your tax dollars in Washington, D.C.

The wasteful House Speaker made the announcement on Monday.

“It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened,” she said in a statement on Monday. “To protect our security, our security, our security, our next step will be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to ‘investigate and report on the facts and causes’” of the riot.

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said the House will also put forth supplemental spending to boost security at the Capitol. Previously, she asked retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to lead a review of the Capitol’s security processes.

“There’s still more evidence that the American people need and deserve to hear and a 9/11 commission is a way to make sure that we secure the Capitol going forward,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) on Sunday, reported The Associated Press.

In response to his acquittal, Trump stated, “Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights, and our freedoms.”

“It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree,” he said. “I always have, and always will be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.”

