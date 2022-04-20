Washington Post Reporter Doxes ‘Libs of TikTok’ Account for Getting the Truth Out About Public Schools and Teachers in America

The Washington Post has doxed the infamous ‘Libs of TikTok’ account which has exposed the liberal teachers unions and radical leftist public school teachers in America.

The journalist Taylor Lorenz included a link with personal information which they later removed because they knew that what they were doing was abhorrent.

LIES. They included a link with personal information which they later removed because they knew what they were doing was abhorrent. https://t.co/4305uuU8EX — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

.@michaeljknowles: "@libsoftiktok will post these videos of pervert, weirdo teachers preaching all of this kind of craziness in the classroom, and the Washington Post doesn't like that." pic.twitter.com/xCxKpWbey4 — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 19, 2022

Now Lorenz is crying foul after she showed up at the home of family members of of Libs of TikTok.

She literally showed up at my family members’ homes. The lack of self awareness is incredible https://t.co/GTY2ndGDJI — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Our good friend Ron Coleman, is an attorney at the firm representing Libs of TikTok, and he put out the following information.

Our firm has represented @libsoftiktok for some time.



The phony "tweet" shown below is false and defamatory. Our client never tweeted it.



Legal action is being contemplated. Anyone with information concerning the creator of this fake tweet is invited to contact me. pic.twitter.com/4DRZbGcCrX — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 19, 2022

The left is so desperate to hurt Libs of TikTok for exposing what they’re doing to public school kids, now they’re even falsifying and doctoring tweets.

When they saw that doxxing me wasn’t ruining my credibility, they resorted to creating and doctoring tweets. This tweet is completely fake and is verifiable in the wayback machine. A sad and pathetic attempt to undermine me. https://t.co/GGzVSFzcau — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

The Press Secretary of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Christina Pushaw, hammered Lorenz for giving her a one hour deadline.

Why Taylor Lorenz gave me a “deadline” of an hour to respond, at 8pm last night: She WANTED to write in Washington Post that “@GovRonDeSantis Press Secretary declined to comment on her relationship with @libsoftiktok.” As if it’s shameful to follow / like / RT the account. NOPE.

Why Taylor Lorenz gave me a “deadline” of an hour to respond, at 8pm last night: She WANTED to write in Washington Post that “@GovRonDeSantis Press Secretary declined to comment on her relationship with @libsoftiktok.” As if it’s shameful to follow / like / RT the account. NOPE. pic.twitter.com/pVL2ahRdSK — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 19, 2022

Here’s a picture of the WAPO reporter knocking on the door of one of Libs of TikTok’s family members.

Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday? pic.twitter.com/QehkBSgcmG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

This story is just getting started, but the is a prime example of the leftist media trying to cancel people that they don’t agree with. Our founder Matt Couch has had countless hit pieces written on him, been banned from Twitter and YouTube, etc. This is just yet another example of the attacks on free speech in America.

