Washington Post Reporter Doxes ‘Libs of TikTok’ Account for Getting the Truth Out About Public Schools and Teachers in America

The Washington Post has doxed the infamous ‘Libs of TikTok’ account which has exposed the liberal teachers unions and radical leftist public school teachers in America.
The journalist Taylor Lorenz included a link with personal information which they later removed because they knew that what they were doing was abhorrent.
Now Lorenz is crying foul after she showed up at the home of family members of of Libs of TikTok.
Our good friend Ron Coleman, is an attorney at the firm representing Libs of TikTok, and he put out the following information.
The left is so desperate to hurt Libs of TikTok for exposing what they’re doing to public school kids, now they’re even falsifying and doctoring tweets.
The Press Secretary of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Christina Pushaw, hammered Lorenz for giving her a one hour deadline.
Why Taylor Lorenz gave me a “deadline” of an hour to respond, at 8pm last night: She WANTED to write in Washington Post that “@GovRonDeSantis Press Secretary declined to comment on her relationship with @libsoftiktok.” As if it’s shameful to follow / like / RT the account. NOPE.
Here’s a picture of the WAPO reporter knocking on the door of one of Libs of TikTok’s family members.
This story is just getting started, but the is a prime example of the leftist media trying to cancel people that they don’t agree with. Our founder Matt Couch has had countless hit pieces written on him, been banned from Twitter and YouTube, etc. This is just yet another example of the attacks on free speech in America.