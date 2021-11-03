Washington Man Kills Daughters Boyfriend for Selling Her Into Sex Trafficking

A Washington State father has been arrested for killing his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend for selling her into a sex trafficking ring, police stated.

The boyfriends remains were discovered in the trunk of an abandoned car on East Everett Avenue in Spokane last month, police said in a press release on Monday.

Investigators believe the victim was killed in November of 2020.

The girls father, John Eisenman, 60, was charged with first degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police said Eisenman learned in October 2020 that his juvenile daughter had been sex trafficked in the Seattle area and “obtained information” that her boyfriend was responsible, according to the press release.

Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to Spokane that same month, police said.

When the father learned that his daughter’s boyfriend was going to be at a location in Airway Heights, Eisenman drove there and waited for the 19-year-old to arrive.

“During that encounter Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle. Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death,” police said. “After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside.”

Thanks to our friends at Tacticalshit.com for contributing to this article.

