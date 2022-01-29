Washington D.C. Mayor Asks Residents to Begin Voluntary Rationing of Food They Bought at Grocery Stores

When you wonder how it starts, this is exactly how it starts when in regards to Socialism and Communism in a nation.

The lovely Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who shut down in person dining in Washington, D.C. multiple times to hurt millions of Trump supporters so they couldn’t find places to eat, as well as hurt her own economy is at it yet again.

Let’s not forget that Bowser was at the hospital within minutes of DNC Staffer Seth Rich being brought in after he was shot multiple times in the back in the still unsolved murder of the DNC Data Director of New Voter Registration. Who notified her? So many questions, but one things for sure, this woman is a tyrant.

The DC Mayor and now Covid Compliance Czar Bowser, is asking residents in/around her region to enter a phase of voluntary rationing.

That’s right, she wants you to give up things you bought for your family to be prepared. You know, the same thing our grandparents taught us growing up, the greatest generation. You should always have some canned goods, things in the deep freeze, be prepared. Well now Bowser says you being prepared is unfair, and you should “voluntarily ration” the extra things you’ve compiled to those who wouldn’t do the same for you.

If you're hitting the grocery store to prepare for winter weather, please just buy what you need and leave some for others!



You may have noticed empty shelves in some stores due to national supply chain issues, but there is no need to buy more than you normally would. pic.twitter.com/RcCNNa4Zj4 — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) January 15, 2022

There’s no need to prepare your family, trust the government. There’s no one with a functioning brain that this statement shouldn’t scare the hell out of. If the government tells you not to prepare, you should prepare, and do it immediately.

The big picture here is simple, you being ahead of the curve, preparing your families, and being smarter than those who don’t see the writing on the wall is now frowned upon by the liberal idiot sticks in America.

Socialism, it’s what’s for breakfast America. The question remains, how many of you will continue to lap it up?

