Washington, D.C. Deputy Mayor RESIGNS After Being Arrested and Charged with Assault Caught on Camera [VIDEO INSIDE]

Washington, D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart was arrested and charged last week for alleged assault caught on camera.

The Deputy Mayor for public safety and justice resigned Wednesday from his position after being charged with assault on October 1st, according to Washington, D.C. Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser at a press conference.

Christopher Geldart, 53, was charged with assault after he allegedly grabbed the neck fo Dustin Woodward, who is a trainer at a Gold’s Gym in Arlington, Virginia.

Arlington police say that Geldart allegedly hit the car of Woodward’s girlfriend with his car door while opening it, which led to the argument.

After the incident, Geldart was placed on leave while an investigation took place.

Wednesday Bowser announced during a press conference that Geldart submitted a resignation letter.

“I’m saddened to say that I have accepted the resignation of Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart. But I am proud of the work that we have done together over the last eight years, and I am immensely grateful to Chris for his service for the city,” Bowser said. “Chris has been a very capable and effective public servant, and I’ve gotten to know him over the years in several roles.”

“We both agree that the focus should be on the big issues affecting D.C.,” Bowser added.

When Bowser initially was shown a video of the incident by FOX 5 on Oct. 5, she attempted to ignore it.

“I haven’t seen it and I won’t be commenting,” Bowser said.

“You’re looking at it now,” the reporter replied, showing her the video.

“Actually, I asked you for it earlier so I could review it, and that’s where I will review it — in my office,” Bowser replied.

“So, you’re going to speak with us later about this at a different time?” the reporter asked. “No, I probably won’t,” Bowser said. “Because I asked you for some information you had, and you didn’t give it to me.”

After dodging the questions from FOX 5, Bowser’s office released a statement on the incident.

“We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart is on leave. Unfortunately, it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people — a dispute over something minor — and we hope it is resolved quickly,” Bowser’s office said.

You can watch the alleged assault below:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...