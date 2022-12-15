Warmongers: Biden Regime to Send Patriot Missile Systems to Ukraine Angering Russia Further and Costing Americans Tens of Millions Per Day

The United States military machine under the leadership of Joe Biden and his goons of war are yet again angering the worlds largest nuclear power in Russia. We call Russia that, because they have more nukes than any other nation, over 6,000 to be exact, even more than America.

According to reports, the Biden Regime is now sending Patriot missile battery defense systems to the Ukraine, which is sure to piss Putin and Russia off to a new level of pissed off.

Just for what your tax dollars are going to, a single Patriot missile costs between $2.5 million and $3.4 million, again, your tax dollars and hard work are paying for this as Americans struggle to survive financially.

The Patriot missile is among the most sophisticated, not to mention costliest, surface-to-air- defense weapons in the world.

Joe Biden and his handlers have announced this week they will send them to the Ukraine to shoot down Russian threats including military drones. Oh, this should go over well.

This is again another act of war against Russia. Let me repeat myself. Russia and America cannot go to war, they will destroy the planet. This is imperative, and this is not a game. We have clowns in charge of our nation.

Breaking: The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine that could be announced as soon as this week. Ukrainians will be trained to use them at a US Army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, officials said. https://t.co/hF5VNDVYlo — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) December 13, 2022

BREAKING: U.S. officials say the Biden administration is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian fire. https://t.co/AWQjiYvc3n — The Associated Press (@AP) December 13, 2022

The AP Reported the following:

The U.S. is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

The approval is likely to come later this week and could be announced as early as Thursday, said three officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision is not final and has not been made public. Two of the officials said the Patriot will come from Pentagon stocks and be moved from another country overseas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks.

During a video conference on Monday, Zelenskyy told host Germany and other leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers that his country needed long-range missiles, modern tanks, artillery, missile batteries and other high-tech air defense systems to counter Russian attacks that have knocked out electricity and water supplies for millions of Ukrainians.

