Warm Weather Means Horny Gators Are Out and About in Florida

Florida is the most open state in America, but it’s also a tad on the dangerous side with Gator mating season.

With warmer weather comes Aligator mating season. Florida residents are on high alert for the dangerous creatures and freaky rituals of these big lizards.

One resident in Lakewood Ranch recorded two gators going at it in his backyard. The tape of these two gators has garnered over 18,000 views showing how bored Americans are.

The states dry season marks the start of gator mating season, which peaks in May and June.

“As a reminder, warm spring weather means alligators are more active and more visible,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warns Floridians in an articletitled “Living With Alligators and Crocodiles.”

“Although many Floridians have learned to coexist with alligators, the potential for conflict always exists. Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, but if you are concerned about an alligator, call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline.”

A 10-foot-long monster gator recently required three people to move it after it was found under a car at a Florida apartment complex, footage shows. “This was no small gator … It was 10 feet 2 inches,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter along with the footage.

So if you are out and about in Florida, keep on your toes and do not run into a 1970’s scene of these Gators, it’s that time of year.

