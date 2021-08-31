WAPO REPORTS THAT HEAD OF TALIBAN OFFERED U.S. CONTROL OF KABUL AND PRESIDENT BIDEN SAID NO

In a Saturday report, the head of the Taliban’s political wing presented the U.S. with an option to secure Kabul in the aftermath of President Ashraf Ghani’s hasty departure, but President Joe Biden’s administration declined the offer.



On August 15, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the capital city of Kabul, leaving Afghanistan in limbo. Senior U.S. military officials met with the Taliban’s Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, Qatar, to discuss the fate of the country, according to the Washington Post (WaPo).



“We have a problem,”Baradar said according to a U.S. official that spoke to the WaPo on the condition of anonymity. “We have two options to deal with it; You (the U.S. military) take responsibility for securing Kabul or you have to allow us to do it.”



Commander of the U.S. Central Command (USCC) Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., however, reportedly communicated to Baradar that the U.S. military’s only objective was to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies out of Kabul, for which the airport was needed.



In the meeting of the two parties, reportedly they reached an agreement. The U.S. would control the Kabul airport until the August 31 withdrawal deadline, and the Taliban would advance into Kabul, despite an earlier deal with the U.S.-backed government of Afghanistan, according to WaPo.

3 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...