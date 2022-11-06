Walmart Disagrees with Biden on Inflation and Will Offer Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday Meals at Last Year’s Prices for Families

Walmart stores has overruled President Joe Biden’s incompetence on inflation and announced customers will be able to purchase their Thanksgiving and Christmas meals at last year’s prices.

They will allow to get holiday meal staples such as turkey, ham, potatoes, and stuffing “at last year’s prices.

Walmart issued a statement that said, “Saving money is a top priority for our customers right now, so this year, we’re removing inflation on an entire basket containing traditional Thanksgiving items. We made significant investments on top or our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last years’ price at Walmart.

“After all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there tool, like read-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year.

“We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table.“

“We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can go online at walmart.com and look at Thanksgiving meal.“

“We have been working with suppliers for months to help ensure a strong supply for all the holiday mealtime essentials at Walmart this season, especially for meal heroes like ham and turkey.“

“And like last year, Walmart’s turkey assortment is already available in stores for those customers shopping early, including whole turkeys for under $1 per pound.“

“The past couple of years have shown us that how our customers gather during the holidays is changing, with celebrations big and small.“

“To best serve our customers all ways they holiday, we offer an expanded selection of turkey offerings, from traditional whole turkeys of all sizes to bone-in breasts, boneless roasts and smoked turkeys.“

“No matter when, where or how customers prefer to shop, they can feel confident Walmart will have turkeys, hams and all the fixings at incredible prices.“

Walmart+ members can save even more on holiday necessities through Walmart Rewards.

“The newly launched program is quickly becoming a member favorite and gives them access to over $1,000 inWalmart Reward offers on hundreds of items from grocery to household essentials.“

The rewards stack up fast and can be used on future online or in-store purchases at Walmart.

“Our approach this holiday helps make sure customers don’t have to compromise on what matters; we’re keeping prices low and our assortment strong to serve them all season long.“

“And we know it’s not just about saving customers money, but also saving them time during the busiest shopping this season of the year.“

“We’re making it even easier to shop for groceries at Walmart, whether it’s for the big holiday meals or the weekly trip, with easy, fast and convenient shopping services, including curbside pickup and delivery as soon as the same day,” Walmart said.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...