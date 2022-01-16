Wait, What? The Golden Globes NEW ‘Best Actress’ in a TV Drama is Actually a Dude

Does anything surprise you anymore with liberals in America? It shouldn’t, now a biological man has just won the New ‘Best Actress’ award from the Golden Globes. Of course you’re not hearing this story from the mainstream media.

In an untelevised ceremony, the 79th annual Golden Globes Award show honored Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez with the distinction of “Best Actress” in a television drama this past Sunday.

Rodriguez was born a male and now claims to be a woman. Which as we know if you trust the science, that’s not possible.

Rodriguez won the award for playing the character Blanca, a nurse on the LGBT dramatic series, “Pose.”

NBC reported that this was the first time a transgender actor has ever won a Golden Globe. That means its the first time a man has ever won an award for best female actress, absolutely ridiculous isn’t it?

On Instagram, Rodriguez expressed appreciation for the award, hoping that the award will prove a “young Black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey” could find success through “love.”

Except she’s a guy.

“Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. “They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!”

Rodriguez also praised fellow nominees, saying, “To the nominees we are Queens.” Rodriguez also wrote, “I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

“Pose” boasts of having the largest ensemble of transgender actors ever for one show. Last year, several stars of the show such as Indya Moore and Angelica Ross shared their belief that the FX drama was not being properly respected by the larger acting community and award shows:

“Something abt trans ppl not being honored on a show abt trans ppl who created a culture to honor ourselves bc the world doesn’t,” tweeted Moore, who plays Angel Evangelista, a transgender sex worker pursuing a career as a fashion model. “Let’s call it cognitive cissonance.”

“Cissonance” is a play on the word “dissonance,” swapping out “dis” for “cis.” Cis is the term used by left-wing progressives to describe people who identify as the sex and gender they were born with.

Moore’s co-star Ross echoed similar sentiments:

Angelica Ross, who played Black trans woman Candy Ferocity on the show, retweeted Moore and spoke candidly on Instagram about the snubs at the time.

“I want you to know from the jump that these tears are not about an award or a nomination,” Ross said. “Ultimately, I need y’all to understand that I’m so tired — those of you who know me know I’m not just working on screen or behind screen but I’m working around the clock to get our society to value trans lives and Black trans lives.”

Thanks to our friends at The Daily Wire for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...