Waffle House Story Time: Woman Who Deflected Chairs and Laid Hands Speaks Out on Her Side of the Story [VIDEO]

The Waffle House woman whose video went viral after she was attacked by a mob of customers and defended herself like a super hero has decided to tell her side of the story.

The video, which went super viral on YouTube and Twitter shows a group of hostile customers trying to fight the employees, and it ended badly for them as the employees laid the smack down on them.

Here’s the video that went viral first, check this out. One of the most insane fights we’ve ever seen!

Waffle House brawl on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/Bo8mMY085R — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) December 26, 2022

The employee says that they were “jacking their jaws” and making racist remarks towards her, and she explained to her manager that if she’s going to be rude and disrespectful, she’s not going to cook her food.

“I’ve got 30 or 40 people sitting in my lobby waiting for food, and they start coming up. The girl in the leopard pants starts coming up, Hey can I get a glass of water, hey can I get a glass of tea. Now granted I get it, you’re drunk, you’re thirsty, for sure. Catch someone’s attention for sure, we’re busy, I get it, it’s a Waffle House.”

If you treat people with respect, that’s where it goes. I’m not going to say you get better service, but you get a genuine smile, and you get true service. So she keeps coming up, starts asking for food, wait for them to come take your ticket, and I’ll get to you and I’ll make your ticket when it comes up. I have all of these people in front of you.”

The customer then became racist towards the cook.

“I just want my food, I’m gonna make that White bitch cook my food. I’m gonna make this white bitch, that white bitch thinki she not gonna make my food, I’m gonna make her make my food, she’s just a cook, what she gonna do.”

“If you put your foot on the other side of that floor, we can do anything we can legally in our means, whatever means necessary to remove you, or ensure our safety. Whether that means taking one of the cast iron pans and hitting you upside the F***ing head with it, or beating the F*** out of you when you fall over. You touch my floor and its on.”

“When she threw the second chair I was like, ‘Throw the second one, I’ll catch it just like I did the first, come on let’s F***ing go'”

The Waffle House legend was trying to return a wallet to them.



You can watch her full sit down interview where she describes in detail the events of the entire wild and crazy night at the Waffle House she worked at.

The ridiculous thing is that Waffle House has black listed her and she can’t work at any Waffle House’s again, it’s ridiculous as she was just defending herself from thugs. Absolutely astonishing isn’t it?

WATCH:

