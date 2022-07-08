WACH: New World Order Plans Exposed by Biden Adviser in New Video ‘This is About the Future of the Liberal World Order and We Have to Stand Firm’

Why has the Biden administration’s response to skyrocketing gas prices been so muted, except for periods of attacks on the so-called “Putin price hike?”

If Brian Deese, the Director of the National Economic Council of the United States, can be believed, it’s because those high gas prices are what the “liberal world order” requires, or at least sees as necessary, to affect its agenda.

Watch him say so here:

“This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm.”

WATCH:

CNN: "What do you say to those families that say, 'listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’"



BIDEN ADVISOR BRIAN DEESE: "This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm." pic.twitter.com/LWilWSo72S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2022

As you can hear in the video, Deese, one of Biden’s top economic advisors, was asked by CNN’s Viktor Blackwell, “What do you say to the families that say we can’t afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years, this is not sustainable?”

That’s a surprisingly good question, particularly coming from CNN, yet Deese gave a shocking response.

Deese answered, “What you heard from the president today was a clear articulation of the stakes. This is about the future of the liberal world order and we have to stand firm.”

“But at the same time, what I would say to that family and Americans across the country is you have a president and an administration that is going to do everything in its power to blunt those price increases and bring those prices down.”

Deese’s response wasn’t abnormal for Team Biden. Deese even quoted President Biden’s answer when he was asked this, “How long is it fair to expect American drivers and drivers around the world to pay that premium for this war?” Biden’s response was, ” As long as it takes,” implying that fighting some proxy war with Russian in a nation few Americans could have pointed to in February is more important than reducing pain at the pump for American consumers.

For reference, here is Biden’s full response to that question. “As long as it takes so Russia cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine. This is a critical, critical position for the world. I think there’s a lot of things we can do and we will do, but the bottom line is: Ultimately, the reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia.”

Republicans on Twitter were quick to attack Deese for his response which, though the term “liberal world order” is not as conspiratorial as it sounds and refers to the post-World War II western way of government and foreign relations, was quite tasteless and sounded bad.

Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp, for example, tweeted, “The Biden administration cares more about the liberal world order than American families.”

Similarly, Republican communicator Matt Whitlock tweeted, “Is Brian Deese a Republican plant? Because this is the easiest midterm ad content I’ve ever seen.”

Deese’s response was terrible, not only because it sounds bad, but also because of what it means for American’s experiencing pain at the pump. In the view of Biden and Deese, the sky-high gas prices are an acceptable price to pay for a war that could drag on a good bit longer, meaning that little relief is in sight for over-burdened American’s right now.

