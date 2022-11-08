Voting Today? Democrats Have Allowed 5.5 Million Illegal Aliens Into America Since Taking Full Control of America in Jan of 2021

According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) there have been 5.5 million illegal aliens enter the United States since Biden took office, and under his open border policies.

This unbelievable number was shared by Dan Stein, president of FAIR in a recent interview on NTD’s Capitol Report” program. This new number followed a recent announcement by the Biden administration that nearly 2.8 million illegal border crossers were stopped in the fiscal year ended in September, a record high.

In a recent operational update by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) disclosed that the total official number of illegal border crossers to be around 4.4 million since Biden took office.

The 5.5 million figure that FAIR arrived at included an estimated 1.1 million who managed to evade capture and entered the U.S. undetected according to Stein.

Stein said of the estimate, “It’s pretty straightforward. There are typical projections that are confirmed by Census data if people who just run around, they call them ‘gotaways,’ who enter without inspection, then disappear.

“If you look at the entire period, it’s about 5.5 million since Biden took office and FAIR projections estimate the cost to taxpayers to be $20 billion.”

“One thing is clear. These record-breaking numbers are a direct consequence of open-border policies implemented by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the person who appointed him, President Joe Biden,” Stein charges. “This deliberate sabotage of our nation’s immigration laws demands that the president remove Mayorkas from his position immediately. Otherwise, the impeachment of his disgraced cabinet member is sure to be one of the first orders business in the next Congress.”

Stein blamed the Biden administrations for dismantling Trump-era “deterrence strategies” along the border for the surge.

Stein added, The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on the figures.

According to CBP, the surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year.

In a statement from Chris Magnus, CBP Commissioner said, “The agency would work with regional partners to ‘address the root causes of migration, expand legal pathways, facilitate removals, and take thousands of smugglers off the streets.”

Nearly 78,000 individuals from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua were stopped in September trying to cross the border illegally, a 245% increase compared to the same month a year prior.

This compares to about 58,000 illegal border crossers from Mexico and the three countries of northern Central America, which have historically accounted for most of the flow but which were down 23% compared to September 2021.

Republicans, who have used the flow of illegal immigration as a priority and key campaign platform ahead of the midterm elections, have blamed the record-breaking influx of illegal immigrants on the Biden administration’s policies.

In a recent post on Twitter, Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee said, “Thanks to @POTUS’ reckless open border policies, illegal encounters at the SWB have surpassed 2 million in FY22 for the first time inhistory.”

They added to the post, “Secure the border. End of quote. Repeat the line.”

