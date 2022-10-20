Voters in California Told to Destroy 5,000 Duplicate Ballots Mailed to Them, We’re Sure They Complied…

Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in Riverside County. A computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The computer system error was identified over the weekend, however, the ballot packets had already been delivered to the U.S. Postal Service.

Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer announced the error on Monday saying, “I take election integrity seriously and apologize for the inconvenience. It is important to note that none of the duplicate ballots will result in a voter being able to cast more than one ballot.”

Each vote-by-mail envelope has a bar code. When the bar code is scanned as accepted at the Registrar of Voters office it automatically locks the voter’s record so that the voter can only vote once. If a voter who received two ballots returned both ballots, only one ballot would count. The first ballot received would be processed and the second ballot would be voided.

The county advised voters who received a second ballot should destroy it, and submit only one ballot before Election Day, November 8.

The practice of sending vote-by-mail ballots to every registered first began in California in 2020, and was extended through 2021, as a safety measure to counteract pandemic-related disruptions, which resulted in record voter participation.

After record breaking participation in the 2020 presidential election, Governor Newsom signed AB 37, ensuring that every active registered voter in California would receive a ballot in the mail before every future election, making it apermanent measure.

Voters are required to sign their ballot envelopes when voting by mail; signatures are compared to those on the voter rolls, but exact matches are not required by law.

