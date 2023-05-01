Vivek Ramaswamy DESTROYS NBC’s Chuck Todd on Gender Ideologies [VIDEO INSIDE]

Republican presidential candiate Vivek Ramaswamy absolutely obliterated NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press this Sunday.
Chuck Todd literally asks one of the dumbest questions ever asked. Anyone telling you that there’s more than two genders is an absolute idiot, and should never discuss the subject again.
Check out this exchange and video below.
Chuck Todd: Are you confident that you know that gender is as binary as you’re describing it? Vivek Ramaswamy: I am.
Chuck Todd : Do you know this as a scientist?
Vivek Ramaswamy : There are two X chromosomes if you’re a woman and an X and a Y…
WATCH:
